National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

National Vision Trading Up 2.1%

EYE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Vision has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $25.29.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,375. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 69.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 49.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

