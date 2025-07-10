New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

