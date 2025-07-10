New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $12,773,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $8,778,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $8,185,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 573,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Kohl’s Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:KSS opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

