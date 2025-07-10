New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,907 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,707,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,430,527. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,716 shares of company stock worth $23,975,998. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

