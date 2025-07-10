Nick Khan Sells 9,519 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $1,684,482.24. Following the sale, the director owned 201,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,638.40. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.7%

TKO opened at $171.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

