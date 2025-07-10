Nick Khan Sells 9,519 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2025

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $1,684,482.24. Following the sale, the director owned 201,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,638.40. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.7%

TKO opened at $171.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.