Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Sanford C. Bernstein Analyst Says

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.80.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3%

NSC opened at $260.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.29. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 232,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,472,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138,678 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $947,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.