North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Stake Raised by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of North American Construction Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $504.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.24. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.08.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

