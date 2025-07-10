NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 65.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 242.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $150.31 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

