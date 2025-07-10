NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $164.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

