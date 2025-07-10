OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of OGE Energy worth $110,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

