Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Old Republic International worth $114,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 490,788 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,665,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.