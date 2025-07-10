OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $107.65 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.