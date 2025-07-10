OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,125,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

