OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.