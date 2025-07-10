OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Shares of EEFT opened at $107.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

