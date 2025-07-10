OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Entegris by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,903 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

