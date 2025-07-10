OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 78 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.40. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

