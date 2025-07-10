OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 813 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,230,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. Melius assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.21.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5%

RSG stock opened at $240.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

