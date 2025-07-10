OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of WAL stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.