OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 996 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $137.71 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

