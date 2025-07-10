OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $207.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.