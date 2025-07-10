OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9%

TXRH opened at $186.57 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.