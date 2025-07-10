OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AADR opened at $79.50 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Cuts Dividend

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

(Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.