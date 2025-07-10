OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 2,071.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 292.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kenvue by 77.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

