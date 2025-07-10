OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 239.3% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

