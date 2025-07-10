OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,203 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

