OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 716 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $191.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $171.02 on Thursday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.