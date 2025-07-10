OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,110,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 496,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,026,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,552,000 after purchasing an additional 445,398 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 660,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AB opened at $41.15 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

