OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

