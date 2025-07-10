OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,813 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $54.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.