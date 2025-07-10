OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.7568 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

