OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Free Report) by 242.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.84% of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

IVVW stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

