OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $284.21 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $453,734 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.