OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE PSA opened at $288.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

