OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,729 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 108,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

