OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in American Water Works by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6%

American Water Works stock opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.