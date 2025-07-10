OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.