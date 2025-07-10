OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.16. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.