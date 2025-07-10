OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $330,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $805.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $715.77 and its 200-day moving average is $684.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.23.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

