OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

