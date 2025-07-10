OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,708 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $54,738,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,991,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

