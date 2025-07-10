OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Coupang by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CPNG opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 214.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $20,085,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,481,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,005,491.58. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

