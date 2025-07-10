OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

