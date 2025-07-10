OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
PAVE stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.18.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
