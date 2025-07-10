OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.