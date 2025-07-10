OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

