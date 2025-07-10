OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,652 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GENI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GENI shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

GENI opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

