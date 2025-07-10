OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

