OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

