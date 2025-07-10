OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 934 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 35.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,318,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,485,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $880,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.7%

WLY stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $442.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

