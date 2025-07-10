OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $142.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

